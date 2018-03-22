Share This: Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson Depart Asgard For Men In Black Spinoff Crystal

Cue the catchy theme song: Asgard’s finest are reportedly teaming up for a Men in Black spinoff, and there’s not a Neuralyzer in the world that will keep me from seeing and remembering this movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tessa Thompson is once again teaming up with her Thor: Ragnarok costar Chris Hemsworth in the Sony reboot. Sadly, Agents K (Tommy Lee Jones) and J (Will Smith) will not be involved, but the ensemble film will expand the beloved sci-fi franchise on a more global scale.

If you’re wary of a Men in Black film without Smith, don’t be; Hemsworth and Thompson proved that they could handle absurdist comedy on the set of Taika Waititi’s Ragnarok, where Thompson especially showcased a penchant for comedic timing. Before that, Hemsworth traded jokes with professional funny women Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon in the female-fronted Ghostbusters reboot. As their hot-yet-dumb secretary Kevin, the Marvel hunk not only kept up with them gag for gag, but he also improvised the best joke of the entire film.

Here’s hoping Hemsworth and Thompson do it up Big Willie Style with a remake of this iconic moment:

Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray has been tapped to direct the project, written by Iron Man scribes Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

The film is tentatively slated for release on June 14, 2019.