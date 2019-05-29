Share This: Chris Hemsworth Explains Why He Almost Quit Ghostbusters Jon

Three years after the release of Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters, the film remains a polarizing detour for the franchise. With Jason Reitman about to take the series in a more traditional direction, it almost feels like the 2016 film is being struck from the record. In a new interview with Variety, co-star Chris Hemsworth argues that this disappointing outcome is at least partly the result of those notorious online trolls who condemned the film long before it was released: “That whole period I was like, ‘What ownership do you guys have over those characters? Oh, you watched the film, therefore you should have a say over where it goes?’ I thought it was very unfortunate and kind of disappointing.”

However, Hemsworth had his own early frustrations with Ghostbusters, stemming from the fact that Feig failed to follow through on a promise to write more material for his character, Kevin Beckman. “The night before I was shooting, I almost pulled out,” he explained. “Three or four weeks prior, Paul said to me, ‘I’m going to write up the character. Don’t worry.’ And then I got the script and nothing had changed.”

In an emergency last-minute meeting, Feig assured Hemsworth that they’d find Beckman through improvisation. In spite of some reservations, the actor decided to stick with the project, finding unexpected inspiration in his predicament. “I was really scared walking onto that set,” he said. “I had no real plan, so I was just feeding off of them, and I just felt ridiculous. So I used that.”

Ghostbusters was a commercial failure, but it gave Hemsworth the confidence to take his signature character (Thor) in a more comic direction. For a reminder of the actor’s introduction to comedy, check out the trailer below.