Captain America Confirms Spinoff Film For Fellow Avenger

Acting like the hero we know him to be, Chris Evans has confirmed that Marvelâ€™s Black Widow has a spinoff film in the works. Rumours of the project began circulating in January—when it was reported that Marvel Studios had hired writer Jac Schaeffer to work on the script—but the studio itself has been otherwise quiet on announcing anything outright.

During an interview with ET Canada, Evans was discussing the success of the MCUâ€™s most recent movie release Black Panther, when he dropped a bombshell of a reveal.

“There’s nothing [Marvel] can’t do, man,” he said, “I’m sure it’s going to have the exact same effect when Captain Marvel comes out, and then the Black Widow movie comes out. Marvel just has the winning recipe.”

Black Widow (or rather, Natasha Romanoff) has been portrayed by Scarlett Johansson since her debut in Iron Man 2Â and remains a fan favourite. Originally a Russian spy, Romanoff became an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. after Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) sent Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) to eliminate her (as mentioned in Avengers). Hawkeye recruited her instead, and as a result weâ€™ve watched this kick-ass agent work her way through legions of aliens, hydra agents and Avenger-Civil-Wars ever since.

Despite her fascinating origins and the fact that sheâ€™s been a part of the MCU for nearly as long as itâ€™s been around, Black Widow had yet to have her own movie. This heroic slip from Evans has finally confirmed the news everyone has been dying to hear since her past was hinted to in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

With no official announcement, release date, or Marvel Studios movie-release schedule addition, weâ€™re not even sure how long weâ€™ll have to wait until this movie will finally be a reality. Hopefully, in a world where female superheross like Wonder Woman and X-Menâ€™s Kitty Pryde are finally beginning to get solo screen-time, Natasha Romanoff will get the origin movie she rightfully deserves.