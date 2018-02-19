Share This: Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, And Other Marvel Heroes Celebrated Black Panther’s Opening Weekend Hilary

“All for one and one for all” may be the motto of the Three Musketeers, but the actors who play the Avengers onscreen—and a few other notable Marvel heroes (and anti-heroes)—are all about embracing that logic and showing their love for Chadwick Boseman and the rest of the Black Panther cast on their historic opening weekend.

Here’s a smattering of their shoutouts across social media, from Chris Evans’s glee over Black Panther‘s box office numbers to Ryan Reynolds’s all-caps endorsement.

Chris Evans (a/k/a Captain America)

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Don Cheadle (War Machine)

@DonCheadle, did you enjoy Black Panther? — Blair Imani (@BlairImani) February 17, 2018

Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk)

This is amazing @chadwickboseman so proud of you and the whole team! #BlackPanther https://t.co/dRh5FPiC6p — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 17, 2018

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)