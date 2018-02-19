Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, And Other Marvel Heroes Celebrated Black Panther’s Opening Weekend
“All for one and one for all” may be the motto of the Three Musketeers, but the actors who play the Avengers onscreen—and a few other notable Marvel heroes (and anti-heroes)—are all about embracing that logic and showing their love for Chadwick Boseman and the rest of the Black Panther cast on their historic opening weekend.
Here’s a smattering of their shoutouts across social media, from Chris Evans’s glee over Black Panther‘s box office numbers to Ryan Reynolds’s all-caps endorsement.
Chris Evans (a/k/a Captain America)
WOW!!!! @chadwickboseman for the win!! Congrats buddy!! https://t.co/FZ3w6D2ip0
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 16, 2018
Brie Larson (Captain Marvel)
Um, I can’t believe in 2014(I think), on my first fancy magazine cover(Vanity Fair) I was next to The King Himself @chadwickboseman !! Black Panther is one of the best movie I’ve ever seen! Congrats to my family @marvelstudios , @ryancoogler, @lupitanyongo, @letitiawright, @danaigurira and the rest of the cast and crew. You’ve inspired me permanently. #fbf
Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
Can’t wait for this!!!! https://t.co/Efvpr4xOyw
— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) February 15, 2018
Don Cheadle (War Machine)
@DonCheadle, did you enjoy Black Panther?
— Blair Imani (@BlairImani) February 17, 2018
Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk)
This is amazing @chadwickboseman so proud of you and the whole team! #BlackPanther https://t.co/dRh5FPiC6p
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 17, 2018
Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)
BELIEVE. THE. HYPE. All hail the king #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/qENThMS9qU
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 17, 2018