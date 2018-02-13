Share This: Harry Potter Director Chris Columbus Signs On For Five Nights At Freddy’s Movie Adaptation Jess

For years, the Five Nights at Freddy’s game franchise has been haunting horror lovers and let’s-players alike by offering heart-pounding jump scares and cinematic mystery. However, the recent announcement that Chris Columbus (director of such family-friendly films as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Home Alone) will be directing the official FNaF film adaptation might be the biggest jump scare of all.

The FNaF film rights were originally purchased by Warner Bros. in 2015 but after a couple of years on the backburner, Warner sold the rights to Blumhouse Productions last March. Having produced horror hits like Insidious and Get Out, Blumhouse’s decision to pick up the film rights isn’t at all surprising… but it has made Columbus’ attachment to it stranger. The filmmaker has signed on to write, direct, and produce. So far, we know that the movie will focus itself around the first instalment of the six-entry franchise.

Created by Scott Cawthon, the first FNaF was released in 2014 and became an overnight Internet sensation. Taking place within a pizzeria stylized after the Chuck E. Cheese’s of the ’90s, the game follows a night-time security guard who must use the cameras stationed throughout the restaurant to survive until 6am. What’s hunting him? The four haunted animatronics who want to stuff him into an animatronic suit, of course.

The game was written, produced, and developed by Cawthon, who will assist in making the movie happen. Still, with the original game controls keeping players stationed on one screen, we have to wonder how Columbus and Cawthon will be able to make a movie for it. Will the film focus on the FNaF lore behind the four dead children haunting the main animatronics, or on the survival aspect stressed within the first game?

The movie’s still in pre-production, but with a director now officially signed on, we can hope a release date will be given soon. All we can do now is wait and hope it can find a way to stay true to the beloved game’s roots and not fall into rut of other movie-adapted games.

In the meantime, check out the original game’s trailer.