Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Somehow Looks Even Crazier Than Riverdale

Something wicked this way comes… and her name is Sabrina Spellman. The witch is back in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a dark and campy take on Archie Comics’ beloved Sabrina the Teenage Witch starring Madam Satan herself.

Based on the horror title from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the occult drama is not for the faint of heart—seriously, the fake blood budget on this show must be astronomical.

On the eve of her 16th birthday, Sabrina is faced with a tough choice: sign her name in the Dark Lord’s book and commit herself to the coven, or go against her family legacy and remain in the mortal world forever (to be fair, the mortal world has her dreamy boyfriend Harvey Kinkle in it, so that sounds like the better option).

The full-length trailer gives us a glimpse of some of the horrors in store for Greendale’s teen residents, including Sabrina’s terrifying 16th birthday, sacrifices to the Dark Lord, and downright sinful behaviour. “I’m not an evil person,” Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) says. “But these are desperate times.”

And similar to Riverdale, the adults on this show aren’t any better, from Madam Satan’s evil plot to get revenge on the Spellman family to Hilda and Zelda’s fatal bickering.

Aguirre-Sacasa serves as writer and executive producer on the series along with fellow Riverdale EPs Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater. Lee Toland Krieger, who has directed several episodes of Riverdale, is also an EP and director on the series.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hits Netflix on October 26.