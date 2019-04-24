How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

The Child’s Play Remake Reboots Chucky—With A Sci-Fi Twist

April 24, 2019
Jon
childs-play-remake-sci-fi-twist

For over three decades, screenwriter Don Mancini has overseen the Child’s Play franchise, culminating in directing duties on Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky. For the upcoming remake, the reins have been handed over to director Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) and video game writer Tyler Burton Smith, resulting in a dramatic shift in Chucky’s (voiced by none other than Mark Hamill) origin story.

“We sort of… hint at a Chucky that is driven by something different than he is in the original series, when he’s Charles Lee Ray and he’s just a truly psychopathic killer in the body of a doll,” said producer Seth Grahame-Smith in a recent interview, explaining that the new film deals with our collective fear of artificial intelligence. “You’re getting at the heart of, I think, what a lot of people are inherently skeeved out about AI. Does it have its own agency, or is it just a series of processes and commands and executions?”

In other words, the Child’s Play remake revolves around a boy and his dysfunctional robot. “It’s two characters in Chucky and in Andy that both in their own ways at that point in the movie [have] been rejected,” Grahame-Smith explained. “Andy is certainly in need of a friend, and finds one in Chucky—this is a relationship that is genuine that goes off the rails in a big way. It’s not just brooding, and it’s not sinister from the jump.”

Child’s Play arrives in theatres on June 21. Check out the trailer below.

