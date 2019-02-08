Share This: Child’s Play’s Killer Robot Ain’t Your Mom’s Chucky Doll Brittany

The first trailer for the 2019 Child’s Play reboot is here, and its killer doll is playing zero games.

Of course, this is a very different vision of Chucky than the one you might already know from the 1988 cult slasher flick.

While ’88’s Child’s Play found widow Karen Barclay buying an adorable “Good Guys” doll for her son Andy Barclay, this Child’s Play introduces the “Buddi” doll from the company Kaslan. It’s marketed as “your new best friend,” which a commercial in the trailer notes over a distorted version of Harry Nilsson’s 1969 track “Best Friend.” Yeah, talk about nightmare fuel.

The trailer shows off a much more high-tech vision of Chucky, implying that this ‘lil slasher is now some sort of crazed robot or AI gone rogue instead of the whole murderer being stuck in a doll’s body story from the original movie. We can’t wait to see how our girl Aubrey Plaza (Legion) makes the role of Karen her own, and Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry will be starring in the film as well.

We can further infer that it’s some sort of robot thanks to a rumour from sources that ComicBook.com cite, which describe the doll as a unit “whose programming code was hacked so that he has no limitations to learning and also violence.”

You can check out a weird little promotional site set up as a fake product page for Buddi, which includes 20 cameras and sensors (!) that can “provide real-time information about its environment.” Coupled with the fact that it can connect to the internet via Wi-Fi and utilises a special voice recognition engine, it sounds like a more modern threat that connected audiences will find quite chilling.

This is a world of difference from the source material, and if you ask us, a little less cool than a killer trapped in a doll—but it could surprise us! It certainly looks creepy, to say the least.

We’ll have to wait until the movie finally hits theaters on June 21 to make any judgments.