It Doesn’t Get Creepier Than This 10-Year-Old’s Pennywise Halloween Costume

If you thought 27-year-old Bill Skarsgård was sufficiently creepy as the Pennywise the dancing (and killing) clown, wait till you get a load of 10-year-old Jordan Alexander Penilla’s most recent Halloween getup.

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, Jordan collaborated with photographer German Alexander to create a truly unsettling photo series that turned a cute little kid into a horrific little clown. This is honestly as good as the real Hollywood deal. In fact, it’s actually better thanks to the lack of unscary CGI and jump cuts that occasionally marred the otherwise excellent film.

“Whatever character he’s in we’ll say, ‘Hey Jordan come here!’ and he’ll say, ‘No, don’t call me Jordan. I’m Pennywise,’” Jordan’s mother, Stephanie Garcia told ABC News. “He loves what he does and hopefully it’ll all come true and he’ll get to make movies [professionally] someday.”

This isn’t Jordan’s first horror icon rodeo. He’s previously dressed up as Pinhead and Jigsaw. While we don’t have photographic evidence of those costumes, they can’t possibly be as nightmarish as this. Also, who’s letting is this child watch Saw, Hellraiser, and It? This is coming from someone whose mom bought them A Nightmare on Elm Street on VHS for their seventh birthday, so I’m one to talk!

Check out these jaw-dropping photos below: