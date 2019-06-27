Share This: Charlie’s Angels Trailer Gives ’90s Action A Modern Pop Twist Jon

When the first Charlie’s Angels movie arrived back in 2000 it had no shortage of nods to the ’70s TV series, but it was very much a product of its time, attempting to take ’90s action movie sensibilities to some playful new ’00s places. Based on the new trailer for director Elizabeth Banks’ upcoming reboot, it seems she’s looking back to the ’90s for inspiration, delivering the gunplay, explosions, fancy clothes, car chases, and acrobatic fight scenes that dominated that decade. The one difference? An abundance of modern pop music. What this all adds up to is hard to say at this point, but you can feel free to speculate—once you’ve seen the new trailer:

This early glimpse doesn’t offer much detail about the story, but the official synopsis fills in some of the blanks, explaining that our heroes (played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska) “are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.”

That gels with the vision Banks described in an interview earlier this month. “I thought you could expand the world beyond three women on the beach in California and relaunch it as a global spy franchise,” she said. “I thought Charles Townsend as the basis of it, and the ’70s, which is when I was born, and the women’s movement over the past 40 years. And I thought about what a really wealthy man who was a benefactor to these women in the ’70s would have grown that organisation into over 40 years.”

Charlie's Angels arrives in theatres on November 15, 2019. Check out the trailer above.




