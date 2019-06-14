Share This: Elizabeth Banks Explains Her Pitch For The New Charlie’s Angels Jon

19 years after Charlie’s Angels ended its TV run, a short-lived movie franchise was launched, stalling after a disappointing second instalment (Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle). 16 years later, the franchise is finally back courtesy of writer/producer/director Elizabeth Banks, who appears in the film alongside stars Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, and Kristen Stewart. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Banks explained why she believes the franchise is ready for another reboot.

“I thought you could expand the world beyond three women on the beach in California and relaunch it as a global spy franchise,” she said. “I thought Charles Townsend as the basis of it, and the ’70s, which is when I was born, and the women’s movement over the past 40 years. And I thought about what a really wealthy man who was a benefactor to these women in the ’70s would have grown that organization into over 40 years.”

Alluding to the recent attacks on reproductive rights by conservative politicians in the United States, Banks acknowledged that it’s “a time of dire straits” for women, but she sees this as a response to more positive changes. “Women are in the workforce in greater numbers than ever in human history,” she explained. “I just wanted to make a movie about women at work, working together. I wanted to make a movie that was not about their boyfriends that they didn’t see enough, or the cats they didn’t feed, or the mother that they didn’t call, because I don’t worry about those things in my daily life. And so, in that way, I felt like we were updating the idea of Charlie’s Angels.”

Charlie’s Angels arrives in theatres on November 15.



