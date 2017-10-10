How do you want to login to your Space account?

Thor: Ragnarok

Cate Blanchett Says It’s ‘Incredible Fun’ Playing A Death Goddess In Thor: Ragnarok

October 10, 2017
Hilary

The smoldering eyes, demonic horn situation, and overall evil vibe probably tipped you off to the fact thatÂ Cate Blanchett’s role inÂ Thor: RagnarokÂ is the stuff of nightmares. The actress says there’s more to playing Hela, the Goddess of Death, than meets the eye, and that’s part of the reason why it’s such a blast to play someone so, so bad in Marvel’s latest action epic.

“I’ve hadÂ incredibleÂ fun playing her,” Blanchett shares in a new interview. “I think the best villains are always those that you kind of love and hate what they do, but you sort of understand it. There’s a logic to it.”

“I really enjoyed it,” she continues, opening up about shooting fight scenes withÂ Chris HemsworthÂ and her other costars. “I was like, ‘I don’t have to speak today. I can just throw axes into someone’s gut!”

Yikes. For more background on Hela, watch the featurette above, which also features thoughts from Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi.Â Thor: RagnarokÂ hits theaters into November 2.

