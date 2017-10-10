Share This: Cate Blanchett Says It’s ‘Incredible Fun’ Playing A Death Goddess In Thor: Ragnarok Hilary

The smoldering eyes, demonic horn situation, and overall evil vibe probably tipped you off to the fact thatÂ Cate Blanchett’s role inÂ Thor: RagnarokÂ is the stuff of nightmares. The actress says there’s more to playing Hela, the Goddess of Death, than meets the eye, and that’s part of the reason why it’s such a blast to play someone so, so bad in Marvel’s latest action epic.

“I’ve hadÂ incredibleÂ fun playing her,” Blanchett shares in a new interview. “I think the best villains are always those that you kind of love and hate what they do, but you sort of understand it. There’s a logic to it.”

Kneel for your queen. Cate Blanchett is Hela in #ThorRagnarok. See the film in theatres November 3. #Helaween pic.twitter.com/5Rzp0YzLXi â€” Disney (@Disney) October 7, 2017

“I really enjoyed it,” she continues, opening up about shooting fight scenes withÂ Chris HemsworthÂ and her other costars. “I was like, ‘I don’t have to speak today. I can just throw axes into someone’s gut!”

Yikes. For more background on Hela, watch the featurette above, which also features thoughts from Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi.Â Thor: RagnarokÂ hits theaters into November 2.