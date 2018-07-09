Share This: Stephen King And J. J. Abrams’ Castle Rock Is Coming To Space Space

Series Premiere July 25 at 9 p.m. ET

Stephen King adaptations have been on something of a hot streak as of late—It‘s performance at the box office wildly exceeded expectations, Under the Dome enjoyed moderate success when it premiered in 2013, and the David E. Kelley-led Mr. Mercedes has gotten critical acclaim since its 2017 debut.

And then there’s Castle Rock—the highly anticipated King-based miniseries that started generating buzz as early as last year, when sci-fi/fantasy heavyweight J. J. Abrams signed on as co-executive producer. A psychological-horror miniseries based on several of Kings’ works rather than one, Castle Rock stars American Horror Story‘s André Holland as troubled death-row attorney Henry Deaver, Togetherness‘ Melanie Lynskey as business owner Molly Strand, The Leftovers‘ Scott Glenn as retired Castle Rock sheriff Alan Pangborn (a character King fans might recognise from 1991’s Needful Things and 1989’s The Dark Half) and Lost‘s Terry O’Quinn as Shawshank State Penitentiary warden Dale Lacy.

It’s Bill Skarsgård and Sissy Spacek, who famously played the title role in 1974’s Carrie, also star in Castle Rock as a disturbed Shawkshank inmate known only as “The Kid” and Ruth Deaver, Henry Deaver’s estranged adoptive mother. The entire series takes place in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, where several of King’s novels (including The Dead Zone and Cujo) are set.

If you’re intrigued, then you’re in luck—Castle Rock will kick off on Space and CraveTV on July 25 9ep with a three-episode premiere event, just enough to pull you in but still leave you wanting more. Starting August 1, all subsequent episodes will air on Wednesdays at 10ep.

Check out the very first Castle Rock promo below to see if you can spot all the subtle references to King’s body of work.