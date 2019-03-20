How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Lizzy Caplan To Play Iconic Stephen King Character In Castle Rock Season 2

March 20, 2019
Sara
castle-rock-season-2-lead

Stream 1 Season on Crave

We’d already heard tell that the second season of Castle Rock would focus on a different story and different characters than the first, but we finally have some information as to who those characters will be.

Earlier today (March 20), The Hollywood Reporter announced that Masters of Sex’s Lizzy Caplan will put her own spin on what might possibly be the most recognisable super-fan in popular culture, Annie Wilkes. Originally (and legendarily) portrayed by Kathy Bates (who won an Oscar for the role, FYI) in 1990’s Misery, Wilkes is a nurse whose love for author Paul Sheldon’s (James Caan) series of novels famously turned into a deep, dangerous obsession.

In Season 2 of Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason’s critically acclaimed series, Wilkes will be hitting the town of Castle Rock along with “The Sun Dog’s Reginald “Pop” Merrill (The Shawshank Redemption‘s Tim Robbins), his ne’er-do-well nephew John “Ace” Merrill (Mosaic‘s Garrett Hedlund), and Joy Wilkes (Eighth Grade‘s Elsie Fisher), who starts to rightfully question her mother’s sanity.

When asked if any characters from Castle Rock Season 1 (which starred Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynsekey and Bill Skarsgård) would return for Season 2, series creators Shawn and Thomason explained, somewhat cryptically, that they “want to surprise viewers with the ways in which the stories intersect. Just as the places the characters pop up in very unexpected ways throughout the books, that’s the kind of anthology that we would like to tell.”

As previously announced, Castle Rock Season 2 will be available on both Space and Crave. No official premiere date has been announced, but keep checking Space.ca for more Castle Rock-related news and updates.


Trending
RELATED
game-of-thrones-plot-twist-kit-harington-therapy
News
Kit Harington Sought Therapy After One Of Game Of Thrones’ Biggest...
game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-lengths
News
Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode Lengths Revealed, So Plan Accordingly
star-trek-discovery-209-recap-lead
News
Star Trek: Discovery Recap: Death, Destruction And Project Daedalus
deadly-class-109-recap-lead
News
Deadly Class Recap: Will The Kids Of The Black Hole Ever Escape?