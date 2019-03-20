Share This: Lizzy Caplan To Play Iconic Stephen King Character In Castle Rock Season 2 Sara

We’d already heard tell that the second season of Castle Rock would focus on a different story and different characters than the first, but we finally have some information as to who those characters will be.

Earlier today (March 20), The Hollywood Reporter announced that Masters of Sex’s Lizzy Caplan will put her own spin on what might possibly be the most recognisable super-fan in popular culture, Annie Wilkes. Originally (and legendarily) portrayed by Kathy Bates (who won an Oscar for the role, FYI) in 1990’s Misery, Wilkes is a nurse whose love for author Paul Sheldon’s (James Caan) series of novels famously turned into a deep, dangerous obsession.

In Season 2 of Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason’s critically acclaimed series, Wilkes will be hitting the town of Castle Rock along with “The Sun Dog’s Reginald “Pop” Merrill (The Shawshank Redemption‘s Tim Robbins), his ne’er-do-well nephew John “Ace” Merrill (Mosaic‘s Garrett Hedlund), and Joy Wilkes (Eighth Grade‘s Elsie Fisher), who starts to rightfully question her mother’s sanity.

When asked if any characters from Castle Rock Season 1 (which starred Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynsekey and Bill Skarsgård) would return for Season 2, series creators Shawn and Thomason explained, somewhat cryptically, that they “want to surprise viewers with the ways in which the stories intersect. Just as the places the characters pop up in very unexpected ways throughout the books, that’s the kind of anthology that we would like to tell.”

As previously announced, Castle Rock Season 2 will be available on both Space and Crave. No official premiere date has been announced, but keep checking Space.ca for more Castle Rock-related news and updates.



