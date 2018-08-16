Share This: Castle Rock Recap: The Voice Of God, Through A Filter Darkly Corrina

Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET

A family reunion is taking place in Castle Rock this week as Henry’s semi-estranged son visits his ailing grandmother and the Reverend Deaver returns home (in a box, of course) to be re-interred in the local cemetery. Putting the Reverend back in the ground seems to have unearthed other things, though. Henry can’t stop thinking about the ringing in his ears and the trips into the woods he used to take with his father (but can’t really remember).

The Kid has dug up old Deaver home videos of the mysterious walkabouts and it’s inspired Henry to investigate further.

Taking an old camera and the film out into the woods, Henry follows the path he and his dad used to hike, hoping to find whatever it was they were meant to be searching for. Instead, he finds the two men who’ve been following him around town, Odin and Willy. Odin knew Henry’s father—they shared an interest in what Odin calls the “schisma.” Put simply, it’s the voice of god, although Odin takes a semi-scientific approach to the concept (not so much that he isn’t willing to deafen himself and others to better hear the sound, however).

Henry doesn’t need that kind of encouragement—a soundproof room is enough to “help” him hear the voice (read: torture him, sonically). Did Warden Lacy hear it too? And why were the words so clear to him when it’s just a ringing for Henry? Molly hears the ringing, but only through Henry—and he doesn’t take it very well when she tells him (that, plus her admission that she killed his father, is understandably tough to digest).

While Henry’s been preoccupied with the sound, The Kid has gone on a bit of a rampage, to put it lightly, and burned down the mental hospital Henry dropped him at. Having sent Alan on an errand to retrieve Warden Lacy’s car (yes, that car), The Kid moves forward with his plan to get more than even with everyone involved in keeping him locked in his cage at Shawshank for so long. His promise to help Ruth seems to be on hold for now…or taken care of in another way.

Ruth’s illness has made her lose her grasp on time. She tells Henry’s son that her hold on the present relies on her chess set—pieces placed around the house that let her know she’s in the now (as opposed to whatever realm that horrifying mummy/priest she saw through the window is from). “Time is her enemy,” says The Kid, who Alan finds sitting outside of the Deaver house with blood all over his hands. Inside the house: an all new nightmare.

Watch the episode below or check it out here.