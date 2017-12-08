Share This: Carrie Fisher’s French Bulldog, Gary, Has A Cameo In The Last Jedi Alissa

Billie Lourd isn’t Carrie Fisher’s only baby to be featured in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Gary, the late star’s beloved French bulldog, also has a cameo in the upcoming installment of his mother’s legacy franchise.

Director Rian Johnson confirmed the news on Twitter after a hawk-eyed fan spotted the pup perched atop a large creature’s hand in the background of a new still from the film. Gary further confirmed the news on his Twitter account, telling fans, “Look for me!”

Yes! The Last Jedi director @rianjohnson has made it official. I’m in the new #StarWars movie! Look for me! pic.twitter.com/DdN5IfXewp — Gary the Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 7, 2017

In the film, Gary plays Space Gary—which, essentially, seems to be himself, but with a slimmed down, more wrinkly, tongue-less look. His only confirmed scene takes place at the Canto Bright Casino with Finn (John Boyega) and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) in the foreground.

It was only appropriate to include Gary in the film, as he’s become a member of the franchise’s extended family after frequently accompanying his mom on press tours and red carpets.

Before her death in 2016, Gary served as Fisher’s loyal companion and certified therapy dog, helping the actress to manage her bipolar disorder. Although her mother, Debbie Reynolds, described Gary as a “hooligan,” Fisher only had love for her pup. “Gary is like my heart,” she told the Herald Tribune in 2013. “Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

Fisher loved Gary so much, in fact, that she “stole” him from her daughter. Lourd told Today in 2016, “He was mine first and she actually stole him from me because she fell in love with him.”

It sounds like Space Gary is the perfect homage to Fisher, marking her final on-screen appearance as General Leia Organa.