Wonder Woman Congratulating Captain Marvel Is The Wholesome Content We Needed Today

Nothing is more heroic than women supporting women.

Gal Gadot, otherwise known as Wonder Woman herself, took to Instagram to share a sweet congratulations for her superhero sister-in-arms Brie Larson on the very successful launch of Captain Marvel. Though one woman may be repping the female DC Comics heroes and the other standing tall for Marvel’s, that doesn’t mean the two can’t be besties.

“I’m so happy for you sister! Congrats!'” wrote Gadot via Instagram over a drawing of their respective characters linked arm in arm. The fan art, created by Maxy Artwork, is absolutely adorable, and radiates the kind of girl power both films were made to inspire.

“I make this kind of art to bring women together and show how important female leads are for us,” said the artist on her Instagram page. The 17-year-old couldn’t believe the “real” Wonder Woman had used her artwork and expressed her love for both Gadot and Larson in her post.

Gadot was, of course, referring to the massive success Captain Marvel has seen since it launched last Friday (March 8). Marvel’s newest superhero movie cashed in a tremendous $455 million in world box office sales, as well as $153 million in domestic revenue. That accomplishment helped elevate it to taking over Star Wars: Episode VII – The Last Jedi’s spot as the sixth-biggest film opening of all time.

Not only has it been smashing records, but it’s the first film led by a female superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s no wonder Gadot wanted to make sure Larson knew she was on her side. These women have enjoyed a tremendous amount of success and they deserve every bit of it—and seeing strong women lifting each other up never gets old. More, please!





