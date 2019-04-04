How do you want to login to your Space account?

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel Is Officially A Billion-Dollar Hit

April 4, 2019
Alissa
captain-marvel-ticket-sales-one-billion

Captain Marvel has found its way into Marvel’s box office hall of fame. The landmark movie has surpassed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales—elevating its earnings above all but six films in the franchise.

Other MCU movies in the billion-dollar club include Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), Black Panther ($1.3 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1.2 billion), and Captain America: Civil War ($1.1 billion).

Of course, even before reaching the money milestone, the Brie Larson-starrer was a monumental feat for the MCU. Not long after Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp became the first female superhero named in a Marvel title with 2018’s Ant-Man and the WaspCaptain Marvel became the first movie in the franchise to centre solely on a female superhero. It is also the first of the studio’s 21 releases to boast a female director, with Anna Boden at the helm alongside Ryan Fleck.

As if we needed more proof in a post-Wonder Woman world that women can successfully kick ass on screenbehind the scenes, and in the box office, here we have it.


