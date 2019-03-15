How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Captain Marvel

The Last Minute Change To Captain Marvel’s… Last Minute

March 15, 2019
Jon
captain-marvel-last-minute-change

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and co-director Anna Boden aren’t the only major female creative forces behind Marvel’s latest blockbuster. They also joined forces with major contributors like screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet, composer Pinar Toprak, and editor Debbie Berman. The latter recently discussed her contribution to the film with ET, explaining that she played a particularly important role in the film’s finale.

“I did actually suggest some tweaks to the ending of this film,” she said. “It used to end with Carol flying off into space alone, and I found that a bit jarring. Like, where exactly was she going? And what was she doing? It felt like we needed a stronger visual to assert a more specific justification for her leaving and disappearing for so many years.”

They arrived at a simple, satisfying solution: show Talos and his family awaiting our hero in their spaceship. “It gave her more of a sense of purpose and made it easier to believe that she left her newfound life on Earth because she was with a friend we knew she cared about, and for a more specific mission,” Berman explained. “It gave more resonance and closure to her final moment in the film.”

Captain Marvel is in theatres now. Read our review here, and check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
guardians-of-the-galaxy-3-james-gunn-directing
News
Surprise: James Gunn Is Back To Direct Guardians Of The Galaxy 3
star-wars-skywalker-saga-oscar-isaac
News
Oscar Isaac Braces For ‘The End Of The Entire Skywalker Saga’
avengers-endgame-trailer-captain-marvel
News
Captain Marvel Is Here To Support The Team In New Avengers: Endgame Trai...
aladdin-remake-soundtrack-guy-ritchie
News
If You’re An Aladdin Fan, Guy Ritchie Plans To Grant Your Wishes