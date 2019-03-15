Share This: The Last Minute Change To Captain Marvel’s… Last Minute Jon

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and co-director Anna Boden aren’t the only major female creative forces behind Marvel’s latest blockbuster. They also joined forces with major contributors like screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet, composer Pinar Toprak, and editor Debbie Berman. The latter recently discussed her contribution to the film with ET, explaining that she played a particularly important role in the film’s finale.

“I did actually suggest some tweaks to the ending of this film,” she said. “It used to end with Carol flying off into space alone, and I found that a bit jarring. Like, where exactly was she going? And what was she doing? It felt like we needed a stronger visual to assert a more specific justification for her leaving and disappearing for so many years.”

They arrived at a simple, satisfying solution: show Talos and his family awaiting our hero in their spaceship. “It gave her more of a sense of purpose and made it easier to believe that she left her newfound life on Earth because she was with a friend we knew she cared about, and for a more specific mission,” Berman explained. “It gave more resonance and closure to her final moment in the film.”

