Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel Trailer Makes A Bold Promise: She’s Not What You Think She Is

September 18, 2018
Jon
captain-marvel-movie-trailer-lead-2

How do you know Captain Marvel is a blast from the past? The new MCU movie’s first trailer starts in a store belonging to the now defunct Blockbuster Video. This is where our hero lands when she falls to Earth—and the excitement doesn’t stop there. In less than two minutes, we learn that she’s “a renegade soldier” involved in a space invasion, a car chase, and a variety of other battles. But there’s more to this character than external conflict, as she’s also plagued by vague memories that lead her to a mysterious conclusion: “I think I had a life here, but I can’t tell if it’s real.”

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck—the duo behind indie favourites Half Nelson, Sugar, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, and Mississippi GrindCaptain Marvel has a star-studded cast that includes Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. For a little more context, look no further than the official plot synopsis:

“Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.”

Captain Marvel arrives in theatres on March 8, 2019. Check out the trailer above and the poster below.

captain-marvel-movie-poster

 

