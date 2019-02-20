Share This: The Results Are In: Captain Marvel And Her Cat Soar Brittany

Captain Marvel is about to take flight.

The explosive new comic book flick starring Brie Larson as superpowered heroine Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel is Marvel Studios’ first female-led superhero movie, and it’s set to debut on theaters across the United States on March 8. But you don’t have to wait until then to see what critics think about the movie.

Captain Marvel takes place in 1995, following a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who joins an elite alien military team called Starforce, eventually transforming into one of the “galaxy’s mightiest heroes.” After her DNA is accidentally fused with that of an alien race called the Kree, she’s empowered with superhuman strength, the ability to fly, and devastating energy powers.

Early reactions from members of the press have begun to surface online, and the verdict? Overwhelmingly positive praise for the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and gold stars for heroine Brie Larson, Ben Mendelsohn’s performance as the villainous Talos, and Captain Marvel’s adorable, scene-stealing pet cat named Goose. People really love Goose.

Bite-sized impressions from professional moviegoers on Twitter reveal some pretty interesting things about the movie, like the fact that it features a Nirvana song (specifically, “Come As You Are,” natch), said Uproxx’s Mike Ryan. It’s also a “cosmic space movie,” an idea we can totally get behind.

CAPTAIN MARVEL isn’t what I expected based on marketing. It’s pretty much an “all in” cosmic space movie. Also, it’s a lot weirder than I expected. Ben Mendelsohn is awesome as Talos. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 20, 2019

And not wacky weird like the GOTG movies. Think more “Rey snapping into endless mirrors” from The Last Jedi type scenes. Also, finally, the MCU and a Nirvana song come together (as Kurt Cobain wanted) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 20, 2019

Fandango’s Erik Davis called the movie “retro and trippy,” specifically mentioning its “great ’90s sci-fi vibe.” Does Carol shop at dELiA*s? We can only hope.

#CaptainMarvel has a great ‘90s sci-fi vibe w/ a tone unlike any other Marvel movie, really. It’s retro & trippy, mysterious & dorky. It’s funny in surprising places & badass in all the right places. It remains entertaining because it’s always changing. It’s got the right stuff pic.twitter.com/o7AvqYY63x — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 20, 2019

Entertainment Tonight’s Ash Crossan also praised the film’s ’90s vibe, calling Carol the “stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am.”

#CaptainMarvel is (takes deep 90s breath) TOTALLY AWESOME. Never related to a Marvel character quite like Carol. She’s the stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am. pic.twitter.com/H6Q9s90KHA — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 20, 2019

Entertainment Weekly’s Devan Coggan praised the film overall, noting it’s “pure joy” and extolling the importance of little girls having a hero like Carol Danvers to look up to. Talk about a positive female role model! And, kicking off a series of pro-cat tweets about Danvers’ alien pet in the film, she mentioned she’d die for little Goose.

#CaptainMarvel is pure joy. I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 20, 2019

And in news that is very true to my brand, I would die for Goose the cat. #CaptainMarvel — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 20, 2019

People can’t get enough of Goose, and honestly maybe she should have gotten top billing, as much as she’s been mentioned throughout these reactions.

#CaptainMarvel was a lot of fun! Just enough ‘90s nostalgia without overdoing it. Brie Larson is great. Ditto Sam Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn. Goose the cat is purr-fect. Some nice surprises and clever decisions throughout. Cool sci-fi elements. And funny! Thumbs up! pic.twitter.com/PzzxXir8pZ — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) February 20, 2019

Stay with me for a second. Were being transported to an alternate reality. In this reality all of marvels mightiest heros and the rest of the population were turned into cats when thanos snapped. Were now getting our first stand alone cat movie, starring Goose as captain marvel. pic.twitter.com/7SEqgVVY54 — James Cullen Bressack (@JamesCullenB) January 16, 2019

#CaptainMarvel was my ultimate 90s nerd girl fever dream + a cat. 💕🐈 💫 ✈️ Ben Mendelssohn gives Samuel L Jackson a run for his scene-stealer $$$. But it’s ultimately cool AF to see @brielarson harness the power of being “just a girl” 👸 pic.twitter.com/bFHUwa3Gb8 — Angelique Jackson (@angelique814) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is a great origin story. Brie’s buddy cop chemistry with @SamuelLJackson is so much fun and her relationship with Lashana Lynch is the real heart of it. Ben Mendelsohn and the cat both steal the show. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) February 20, 2019

Goose spinoff confirmed? We hope so.

But there’s more to love about the movie than just its cat-centric moments, it seems. Den of Geek’s Kayti Burt had good news about Carol’s “hero moment,” calling it “cathartic/true to the female experience.” Also, cat people will “love” the movie. So we’ve heard!

Some initial #CaptainMarvel reactions: 1. Cat people will love this movie.

2. Several truly magnificent music moments for this 90s kid.

3. Carol’s hero moment was very cathartic/true to the female experience, imho.

4. The MCU feels more complete now that Carol is in it. ♥️ — Kayti Burt (@kaytiburt) February 20, 2019

The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez had a succinct, positive take, exclaiming the flick “ABSOLUTELY SOARS!” with some seriously exciting all-caps praise.

Here is my reaction: CAPTAIN MARVEL ABSOLUTELY SOARS! #HigherFurtherFaster pic.twitter.com/1YEhqIQII9 — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) February 20, 2019

There’s even a touching tribute to Stan Lee at the beginning of the film that’s sure to resonate with fans.

#CaptainMarvel opens with a very touching Stan Lee tribute that Marvel fans will love. pic.twitter.com/yXDScRwiwW — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) February 20, 2019

And for those looking for any and all information on how Captain Marvel will fit into the plot of Avengers: Endgame, well, Mashable’s Angie J. Han kept her tease short and to the point:

We’ve still got a little while left before we can sink our teeth into Marvel’s latest, but these early reviews have us itching to take to the skies with Carol. We can’t wait to see what she brings to the table next month.

In the meantime, time to start getting caught up on her comic run.