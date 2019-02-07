Share This: Endgame Directors Explain Why Captain Marvel Is Uniquely Challenging Jon

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos managed to expose vulnerabilities the world’s superheroes didn’t even know they had. Fortunately, going into Avengers: Endgame, they have a new weapon in their arsenal: Captain Marvel. Given this character’s off-the-charts powers, some worry that the Avengers now have an extreme advantage, but Endgame co-director Joe Russo makes it clear that the filmmakers have put some serious thought into this problem.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters,” he said in a recent interview. “The reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed. And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

In fact, according to Joe’s co-director brother Anthony, this is precisely the kind of challenge that inspires their best work. “That’s what kind of fires us up,” he explained. “When you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities… and keep the stakes high because that’s where those characters are vulnerable. And actually, that makes for great drama, and you run in that direction.”

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theatres on April 26. Check out Sunday’s Endgame Super Bowl teaser below.