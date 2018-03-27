Share This: Every Captain Marvel Cast Member (So Far) Jess

It’s been a great month for movie news, but we’d have to say that finding out those who are involved with the highly-anticipated girl-power film Captain Marvel takes the cake. Although this ’90s-era film sports some familiar faces, some of those faces may leave you wondering what the heck the plot of this film is going to be. Here’s everyone who’s involved so far, and, in some cases, which character they’ll be playing.

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Known for her roles in Kong: Skull Island and The Glass Castle, Brie Larson may seem like an unexpected choice for a superhero movie lead—still, we’re looking forward to watching how she’s going to take on an origin film with such an iconic history. We’re still wondering why Tony Stark hadn’t noticed this flying hero growing up…

Jude Law as Mar-Vell

Sherlock, Harry Potter, and now Marvel—Jude Law has been cast in nearly every franchise lately. Now making his MCU debut as the Mar-Vell, Law will become the unexpected source of Carol’s powers and the mentor who will guide her through them.

Ben Mendelsohn as ?

Coming off of Star Wars: Rogue One Ben Mendelsohn has been cast for a mystery role in the Captain Marvel movie. There are rumors that he might be playing a Skrull commander—who are known for their shapeshifting abilities—but without any other information, all we can do for now is wait for the film’s release.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

‘But wait!’ you shout in confusion, ‘didn’t Fury fake his own death in Captain America: Civil War?’ Nice eye, but there’s really nothing canonically to worry about—this film is set in the 90’s, so our eye-patch wearing friend is still (more than likely) a big part of S.H.I.E.L.D. Glad that’s cleared up.

Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson

Clark Gregg is back as Agent Phil Coulson from the beloved TV show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to steal our hearts. Since it’s the ’90s, we’re wondering if we’ll get to see a young Coulson with frosted tips or if that’s against S.H.I.E.L.D. dress code.

Cobie Smulders as Deputy Director Maria Hill

Whether you fell in love with her role as Robin in How I Met Your Mother, or during her time within the MCU, Cobie Smulders will be back on screen for everyone to adore once again as the level-headed Deputy Director Maria Hill. Like Coulson, we’re wondering if this version of Hill will be a fresh-faced agent straight out of training.

Lee Pace as Roman the Accuser

Here’s where things begin to get strange. You may remember Lee Pace’s role in the MCU from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, where he was killed post dance-off as the much-feared Roman the Accuser. It would seem that the ’90s saw a lot more drama than we thought—I guess we don’t have to wonder about whether or not he lives through the film?

Djimon Hounsou as Korath

Any good villain needs a loyal henchman, and Djimon Hounsou’s Korath is obviously loyal to a fault. Before he was killed by Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, Korath was very much not dead and possibly fighting Captain Marvel.

DeWanda Wise as ?

Although we know DeWanda Wise is in this upcoming film, we’re not entirely sure what she’s doing in it. There is a rumour running around that she could be playing Monica Rambeau, a hero who can turn her entire body into pure light energy—and held the Captain Marvel title for a while in the comics—but nothing is confirmed as of now.

Gemma Chan as Doctor Minerva

Hold onto your hats, kids because Gemma Chan will be playing the villainous Minn-Erva. Known as Doctor Minerva in the original comics, this geneticist is hell-bent on improving the Kree Genome—hoping to evolve Kree biology which hasn’t changed for years. We’re wondering if this could be a clue as to how Captain Marvel will get her powers in the film.

Robert Kazinsky as ?

Robert Kazinsky’s MCU debut role has yet to be reviled, and we can’t wait until the movie’s released to find out who he’ll be. The movie is still largely shrouded in mystery, but that won’t be for long!