Share This: Captain Marvel Dominates The Box Office With Heroic Opening Weekend Brittany

Captain Marvel is officially a hit—not that you needed any convincing.

In its opening weekend, Marvel’s latest superhero flick claimed a whopping $455 million in worldwide box office sales, including a dizzying $153 million in terms of domestic revenue.

That means the Brie Larson-fronted movie, which has been dazzling critics left and right, has earned the distinction of being the sixth-biggest opening of all time, pushing out another Disney film, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, which previously occupied the sixth spot with $450.8 million for its opening weekend sales. That puts Captain Marvel in the company of movies like Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and Star Wars. That’s definitely not a bad place to be.

It’s also earned another pretty amazing honor: becoming the biggest opening weekend box office earnings ever for a female-fronted film. How’s that for girl power?



Captain Marvel is essentially a superhero love letter to the ’90s, following a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who joins a military team full of aliens called Starforce. The pilot, one Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) ends up transforming into one of the “galaxy’s mightiest heroes.” After her DNA is accidentally fused with that of an alien race called the Kree, she’s given superhuman strength, the ability to fly, and some seriously damaging energy powers to clean her enemies’ clocks with.

The film has been courting rave reviews across the board, with early reactions surfacing online proclaiming “Thanos is fucked” and praising the film’s breezy, “’90s vibe.” It also features a super cool cat named Goose that people can’t get enough of.

So we know Captain Marvel is already a veritable smash. But if you haven’t seen it already, you should probably get on that. Then be sure to spread the gospel of Goose, because we hear that cat is a purr-fectly good co-star.



