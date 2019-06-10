Share This: Captain Marvel’s Blu-ray Extras Give Us A Taste Of What The Movie Could Have Been Sara

Captain Marvel isn’t just Marvel’s first female-led film—it also managed to successfully set up character and plot details that came into play just a month and a half later in Avengers: Endgame and generate over a billion dollars at box office. With a track record that impressive, we had high expectations for Captain Marvel’s Blu-ray extras.

And they delivered—partially, at least. The Captain Marvel Blu-ray’s deleted scenes give fans a brief but fascinating look at what could have been a very different film, particularly the scenes featuring Carol Danvers/Vers’ (Brie Larson) one-time mentor Yon-Rogg (Jude Law). In the Blu-ray’ first two deleted scenes, “Who Do You Admire Above All Others?” and “Starforce Recruits,” Yon-Rogg’s true motivations—to restrain and control Vers’ powers rather than allow them to thrive—become painfully obvious. Keeping those scenes in the final cut of the film would have made the revelation that Yon-Rogg is working against rather than with Carol much less satisfying—which makes watching those scenes now, isolated and from a couch rather than a movie theatre chair, so much fun.

The other four deleted scenes included on the disc are relatively short and likely wouldn’t have impacted the film much, if at all, had they been left in. With that being said, be sure to watch the last scene, “Rookie Mistake.” Any opportunity to see a young Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) behave like an eager-to-please puppy is truly a gift.

Some of the Blu-ray’s six behind-the-scenes featurettes are more interesting and informative than others. “Becoming a Super Hero,” for example, probably won’t give Captain Marvel fans any information that they don’t already know while “The Dream Team” tells viewers more about how the film’s two directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, worked together to bring their Marvel vision to life. Props to Fleck for giving Boden the floor when discussing the film’s feminist message, by the way.

“The Skrulls and the Kree” is also worth a watch, especially if you’re not aware of how significant a role the Skrulls play in many of Marvel’s original comic book series. “The Origin of Nick Fury,” while not super enlightening, gives viewers a fun chance to walk down MCU memory lane. And “Hiss-sterical Cat-titude” is a somewhat nonsensical but highly entertaining featurette starring none other than Goose, Carol’s beloved pet cat/Flerken.

As has become a pattern when it comes to Marvel Blu-ray extras, the gag reel is much too short. Why do gag reels never last any longer than two minutes? I would pay to see 20 minutes-plus of Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson breaking and bantering on set. Nonetheless, the Captain Marvel Blu-ray is worth the purchase, especially for all you Marvel completists out there.

Captain Marvel is available on Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD starting June 11. Check out the official movie trailer below.