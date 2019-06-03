Share This: Exclusive Captain Marvel Clip Delves Further Into Carol Danvers’ Memories Adina

Captain Marvel fans, this one’s for you.

Walt Disney Studios has sent us a behind the scenes clip (debuting exclusively on Space) from Captain Marvel explaining the process that went behind creating “bite-sized” scenes from Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) human past.

The film’s two directors and writers, Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, discuss the different techniques they used to instil the feeling of drifting through Danvers’ stream of consciousness within the Captain Marvel audience.

As explained in the clip, because some of the scenes featured in the film take place when Danvers was a child in the 1970s, Fleck and Boden endeavoured to make those scenes look as if they were recorded using analog film. Fleck and Boden also talk through the scene in which Danvers chats with what looks to be two different versions of Annette Bening’s Dr. Lawson, an illusion that they managed to pull off without using special effects.

Check out our behind-the-scenes exclusive below. Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is available on digital and Blu-ray starting June 11.