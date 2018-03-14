Share This: Why Fox Should Be Careful About A Buffy Reboot Jess

Whether it’s Charmed, The X-Files or even DuckTales, it seems that all of our favourite shows from yesteryear are coming back by way of a reboot trend—who would have guessed that Buffy The Vampire Slayer was on the list for the revival train?

It’s been 15 years since Joss Whedon’s original series took its final bow and TV hasn’t been the same since. Whether you loved the show or hated it, you can’t deny the impact that Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy had on the portrayal of women throughout modern media. While we admit there were just as many love triangles as there were dusted vampires, Buffy Summers began the trend of strong, action-oriented women. It’s with this iconic history in mind that we’re cringing at the idea of revamping (pun intended) the show.

Fox is waiting on Joss Whedon’s okay before bringing back the Buff, but with his portrayal of women in recent projects like Avenger: Age of Ultron, we’re wondering if he would be the best pick to head a modern Slayer show. If they’re hoping for a successful reboot, not only would we need to update the technologies featured in the original programming, but we would desperately need the script to be headed by someone who can relate to the main character.

Whedon’s inability to understand the mindset of a teen/young adult woman was painfully obvious at times even in the original—looking at you abusive Spike/Buffy romance that we all shipped until we were old enough to realize how horrifying it was. In today’s #MeToo movement-driven culture where sexual violence is being openly criticized in ways we’ve always needed it to be, the Spike/Buffy romance would be liable to get the show boycotted. We need someone who can flesh out a badass like Buffy in the way that Wonder Woman was.

This is all to say that we’re not entirely opposed to a Buffy reboot, it would just have be very different from the show we all grew up with, and that might just mean it would need to be Whedon-less. As it stands, Fox is waiting on Whedon’s okay before anything happens. Let’s just hope that if Buffy does come back from the dead it’s done in a way that won’t get it stake’d immediately.