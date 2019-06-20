Share This: Rami Malek Promises Bond 25 Is Not In Trouble Jon

If you’re a 007 fan concerned about the problems facing Bond 25 (director Danny Boyle quit the project, Daniel Craig suffered a serious ankle injury early in the shoot, etc.), the film’s villain is here to offer some reassurance. Fresh off his Oscar win for Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek will play Bond’s adversary in the next film—and he explains that, aside from Craig’s injury, the shoot is off to a strong start. “We’ve already filmed in Norway for a week,” he said in a recent interview. “That’s where I got to work with [director] Cary Fukunaga and our incredible cinematographer, Linus Sandgren. They are a great team. So far, so good. So far, so great!”

In recent weeks, there have been rumours that the film’s revised schedule has created conflicts that will force the production to cut some of Malek’s key scenes. While the actor admits the schedule has undergone major changes, he doesn’t believe his role will be adversely affected. “The key scenes is something that was fabricated,” he explained. “But the thing is, Daniel was injured, so they are shooting what they can. I talked to Cary yesterday and the schedule has been altered. I know that. But with a franchise like this, I think they have it together. They have it figured out by now.”

According to Malek, Bond 25 has an “extremely clever script” and he’s playing a “great character.” However, he does have at least one major concern: the burden of high expectations. “I feel a substantial weight on my shoulders,” he said. “I mean, Bond is something that we all grow up with. The one thing I have going for me is I played one beloved Brit in Freddie Mercury and I pulled that off, so I feel like I can possibly have a shot at playing the villain in a Bond film.”

Bond 25 arrives in theatres on April 8, 2020.




