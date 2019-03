Share This: Danny Boyle Explains Why He Quit Bond 25 Jon

When director Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire) left Bond 25 last year, several explanations were offered. The general sense was that he had creative clashes with Daniel Craig and the franchise’s producers (Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson), specifically over his desire to cast rising star Tomasz Kot (Cold War) as the film’s villain. However, a new report in Empire suggests that Boyle’s departure had more to do with the Bond team’s desire to replace his longtime screenwriter John Hodge and take the project in a different creative direction.

“What John and I were doing, I thought, was really good,” Boyle explained. “It wasn’t finished, but it could have been really good… we were working very, very well, but they didn’t want to go down that route with us, so we decided to part company, and it would be unfair to say what it was because I don’t know what [director] Cary [Joji Fukunaga] is going to do. I got a very nice message from him and I gave him my best wishes… it is just a great shame.”

Directed by Fukunaga (True Detective, Maniac) and featuring recent Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villain, Bond 25 will arrive in theatres on April 8, 2020.