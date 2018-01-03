Share This: Here’s How 2017’s Slickest Digital Double Came To Life In Blade Runner 2049 Corrina

By now, we’re all pretty familiar with the idea that a VFX company can create a digital, relatively life-like copy of the way an actor looked decades ago, like Kurt Russell in Guardians Vol. 2. Or, in the case of Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia in The Last Jedi or Peter Cushing’s Wilhuff Tarkin in Rogue One, bring actors back from the dead for one final (we think, at least) appearance on screen. But despite the billions of dollars Disney is sinking into its Star Wars franchise, one of the most impressive feats of VFX digital doubling was seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049.

The movie brings back a near-perfect replicant (heh) of Sean Young’s character Rachael exactly as she was back in 1982 when the original Blade Runner debuted. The work that went into the digital cameo involved footage from the first film, digital scans of Young as she appears today, motion capture of a performance double, and a tonne of fancy computer work.

Moving Picture Company created the digitized Rachael, and the team breaks down their long process in a cool new clip that reveals layer by layer the work that went into that brief but pivotal scene. Check it out below.