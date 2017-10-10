Share This: Blade Runner 2049 Is ‘Retiring’ Hopes Of Stellar Box Office Numbers Hilary

The follow-up to Ridley Scott’s science fiction classicÂ Blade RunnerÂ may have been hugely anticipated, butÂ Blade Runner 2049‘sÂ first weekend outÂ isn’t exactly reflecting the pre-release hype.

Blade Runner 2049Â is looking at a $30-35 million haul for its debut box office, which, when compared with its (aspirational) peers, is a super disappointing turnout for theÂ Ryan GoslingÂ andÂ Harrison Ford-helmed futuristic thriller.

How does it stack up to the biggest movies of the year to date? Not so well, in spite of its fantastic cast and amazing visuals. This is a fraction of the pullÂ Beauty and the BeastÂ ($175 million),Â Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2Â ($145),Â Spider-Man: HomecomingÂ ($120 million), andÂ Wonder WomanÂ ($100 million) had on their respective opening weekends. As far as its contemporaries go, theÂ Blade RunnerÂ sequel is falling behind theÂ KingsmanÂ sequel, as evenÂ thatÂ crossed $40 millionÂ for its box office start.

Ah well. Here’s hopingÂ Blade Runner 2049Â is a sleeper hit. In the meantime, please enjoy this delightful interview in which Gosling and Ford nearly fall off their chairs with two severe cases of the giggles.