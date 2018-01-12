How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

The Black Widow Movie Just Got One Step Closer To Actually Happening

January 12, 2018
Alissa
avengers

The Black Widow movie we’ve been hoping for may finally be happening! According to reports, Marvel Studios has hired writer Jac Schaeffer to work on a script for the first stand-alone movie starring Scarlett Johansson.

Ever since she first appeared as Natasha Romanoff and her superhero alter ego, Black Widow, in 2010’s Iron Man 2, Marvel fans have been wondering when Johansson would get her own story, so much so that the studio’s president, Kevin Feige, was prompted to discuss the chances of this happening back in 2016.

“Of the characters [in Captain America: Civil War] I would say certainly the one creatively and emotionally that we are most committing to doing is Black Widow,” Feige told Deadline at the time. “We think she’s an amazing character. We think Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal of her is amazing. She’s a lead Avenger and has amazing stories in her own right to tell that we think would be fun to turn into a stand-alone franchise.”

The downside to all of this excitement is that development is very, very early on. In fact, beyond creating a script, there’s no timeline for the movie’s release or even a guarantee that the movie will be made.

Fortunately, things do seem promising. Schaeffer has more than a few successes under her belt, having written Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson’s upcoming Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake, Nasty Woman, and the Olaf’s Frozen Adventure short.

Baby steps, right? In the meantime, Johansson’s Black Widow will be in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War hitting theatres this summer.

