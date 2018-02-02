Share This: The First Reactions To Marvel’s ‘Revolutionary’ ‘Black Panther’ Are Here Crystal

Earlier this week, Marvel transformed the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles into Wakanda for the world premiere of one of its most anticipated films ever: Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther.

Although proper reviews are being held closer to the February 16 release of the latest superhero title, the social media embargo for the film was lifted shortly after the world premiere screening—and those lucky enough to see it with the entire cast in attendance have been tweeting up a storm about Coogler’s “revolutionary” film.

Entertainment Weekly contributor ReBecca Theodore-Vachon called Black Panther “by far the best-looking [Marvel Cinematic Universe] film,” adding that “Ryan Coogler has changed game for MCU.” (Rachel Morrison, the first female Oscar-nominated cinematographer, reunited with Coogler for Black Panther.) Los Angeles Times writer Tre’vell Anderson described the film as a “love letter about blackness.” Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan’s villain Killmonger and Letitia Wright’s Shuri also earned high praise.

Of course it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the first major superhero film directed by a black man and starring a predominantly black cast is a new benchmark for representation and storytelling. Check out some of the early Black Panther reactions below—and, no, it’s not post-premiere hyperbole.



“The best MCU movie ever.”

Black Panther is the best MCU movie ever. I was blown away from start to finish and I’m not even being biased. This was by far the best marvel movie to date. Thank you, Ryan Coogler! #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/8Qh0hlOYAb — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 30, 2018

Yes! I was there covering the purple carpet last night for Marvel, and then saw it: revolutionary, awe inspiring! I thought: wow we’ve made it! Let this movie spark a mental revolution in the minds of others seeing Black folks as the dope ass people we know ourselves to be! — James Arthur M. (@JamesArthur_M) January 30, 2018





It’s Marvel’s “best-looking” film.

Social media embargo is lifted – now I can talk about #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/p7DbrK57rv — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018

Y’all. Y’ALL. Y’ALL. #BlackPanther is everything I wanted and so much more. Ryan Coogler has changed game for MCU. My God. pic.twitter.com/12dfz0xKkk — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018

And the representation of Black women in #BlackPanther made me feel seen. Seen in a way other superhero movies have not done well. pic.twitter.com/xrzVP5SLu6 — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018





“The James Bond of the MCU.”

#BlackPanther is exceptional – the James Bond of the MCU. You’ve seen nothing like this in a superhero movie – it’s bold, beautiful & intense, but there’s a depth & spiritualness that is unlike anything Marvel has ever done. It’s 100% African & it is dope af. pic.twitter.com/Z77IjnIjf2 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 30, 2018

It’s a film with a lot of things to say.

And everybody was here: Kendrick, Janelle, Ava, Yara, Donald Glover, Issa, Kumail, Amber Riley, Lena, David O. #BlackPanther — Tre’vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on black backs that this planet revolves. This world’s livelihood is in our blood. pic.twitter.com/FscW1hWbI6 — Tre’vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018

Black Panther is a new high for Marvel on so many levels: the richest exploration of identity and strength and privilege, the deepest bench of complex women, and I think the MCU’s most tragic villain. The atmosphere in the screening room was so charged. — Emma Dibdin (@emmdib) January 30, 2018

Black Panther looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date. A visual feast. Wakanda is amazingly realized, the antagonist actually has an arc with emotional motivations. Marvels most political movie. So good. #BlackPanther — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is not screwing around. By far the most political Marvel chapter, to the point I had to remind myself this is a Marvel movie. BLACK PANTHER is a movie with a lot to say. Also, Michael B. Jordan … damn — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 30, 2018

Black Panther was STUNNING. The movie itself tackles a lot of different issues, including a complex villain and the moral struggles that come with being king.

And it truly showed the strength of black women THE ENTIRE TIME.#BlackPanther — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) January 30, 2018

“It’s a “new start” for the MCU.”

BLACK PANTHER is like a Marvel movie, but better. the action is predictably awful, but this is the first MCU film that has an actual sense of identity & history & musicality. Wakanda is alive. whole cast is great but the women (and the war rhinos) steal the show — Danai Gurira! — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER feels like the actual start of a new phase for Marvel, not only because it exists so well on its own terms, but because it feels so new and timely, through both its storytelling and the very people the story is about (and those who get to tell it). Wonderful. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) January 30, 2018

Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger goes deep.

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018

MJB’s villain origin story in BLACK PANTHER is an origin story racism and broken promises. It felt prescient and familiar and too plausible. — Kendra James (@KendraJames_) January 30, 2018

“Black Panther” is one of Marvel’s most ambitious works and includes, in Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, a top tier villain for Marvel or otherwise. He owns every scene he’s in and the film is everything it’s been billed as. Long may it reign. pic.twitter.com/KajWk3PNRm — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) January 30, 2018

#marvel does it again with ‘Black Panther’. Very impressed with the story and filmmaking. @michaelb4jordan absolutely kills it as the villain and is the best one since Loki. Also @DanaiGurira kicks so much ass and I loved every second of it. Going to make serious $. pic.twitter.com/YBrg2x3Nnz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER. Incredible. Real world building with Wakanda. Great mythology building around the Black Panther. Solid character development. Top notch action. Great narrative. Wonderful villain (rare for Marvel). Killer soundtrack. Fav MCU film since Civil War. — John Campea (@johncampea) January 30, 2018

GIVE THE WOMEN OF #BLACKPANTHER THEIR OWN CINEMATIC UNIVERSE HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/qAjPvaoPTM — Rachel Heine (@RachelHeine) January 31, 2018

The women of Black Panther rule.

I could review #BlackPanther or I could let the moment where Danai Gurira throws her wig speak for itself pic.twitter.com/G84Cur75BJ — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 30, 2018

The MVP of #BlackPanther is Letitia Wright’s hilarious, ebullient Shuri. I want a Shuri supercut, I want a Shuri spinoff, I want a capsule collection of Shuri sportswear at Opening Ceremony, and I want these things now! — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther: I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T’Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again. 💜🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/t9gG3DLuCL — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 30, 2018

Black Panther was INCREDIBLE! Wakanda is a wondrous African world born of culture and technology. Killmonger is arguably the best MCU villain. Shuri is a scene-stealer. Once it really got going, I couldn’t stop thinking about how I couldn’t wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/0o7K3lARuB — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) January 31, 2018

If you don’t understand the power of representation, imagine growing up never seeing a superhero who looks like you. When American Girl dolls came out I always picked Addy who had to escape slavery. But now kids have #BlackPanther’s Nakia, Shuri and Okoye. Dope on many levels. — Natasha Alford 🇵🇷✊🏾👩🏾‍💻🎥 (@NatashaSAlford) January 30, 2018