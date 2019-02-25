How do you want to login to your Space account?

Black Panther

The Black Panther Squad Looks Regal As Ever On The Oscars Red Carpet

February 25, 2019
Patrick
black-panther-oscars-red-carpet-lead

When Black Panther released just over a year ago, it quickly established itself as much more than just a film—and certainly much more than just a superhero film. The tale of King T’Challa grappling with his destiny became the ninth highest-grossing film of all time and ended up the second highest-grossing film of 2018, only after Avengers: Infinity War(which T’Challa also features in, naturally).

It also ended up a Best Picture nominee at the 2019 Oscars, prompting cries of “Wakanda forever!” to ring out across the world (and the web). So when the cast of Black Panther hit the red carpet before the show, the scene looked every bit as regal and majestic as you could imagine.

Stars Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke posed alongside director Ryan Coogler and his wife, Zinzi Evans. T’Challa himself, Chadwick Boseman, was not part of this particular photo op, but he hit the carpet as well looking as kingly as possible.




