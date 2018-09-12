Share This: These Are The Exact Oscar Noms Black Panther Humbly Hopes To Get Alissa

In case you haven’t heard, Disney really, really wantsÂ Black PantherÂ to win an Oscar! And now we know exactly which statuettes they want. The studio has released an official For Your Consideration wish list, noting every category and every potential nominee they’d be happy to see recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Included on the extensive list are dream nominations for Best Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, Best Actor for Chadwick Boseman, Best Supporting Actor for Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Sterling K. Brown, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis, Best Supporting Actress for Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Angela Bassett, along with a number of off-camera categories like Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Original Song. In total, they’re hoping for nominations in 16 categories. (See theÂ full list of names here).

Whether or not the film will receive any nominations remains to be seen, but awards season has already been a wild ride for theÂ Black PantherÂ crew.

In early August, the Academy announced aÂ new category for “popular” moviesâ€”seemingly tailor-made for theÂ record-breaking blockbuster, but the King of Wakanda himself, Boseman, toldÂ The Hollywood ReporterÂ that the Marvel masterpieceÂ would not be actively campaigningÂ for that category, instead keeping their eyes on the highest prize, Best Picture.

The distinction is now a non-issue. A week after Boseman’s comments and less than a month after the initial announcement, the Academy decided that theyÂ will not be moving forward with the popular categoryÂ this year, after all.

Regardless, no matter what happens in the coming months,Â Black PantherÂ will forever hold the covetedÂ Best MovieÂ Golden Popcorn trophy from theÂ 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Your move, Academy.