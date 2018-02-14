How do you want to login to your Space account?

Black Panther

Black Panther Gives Martin Freeman And Andy Serkis An MCU Upgrade

February 14, 2018
Jon
black panther

Speaking to Cinema Blend at the recent Black Panther junket, Hobbit veterans Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis made it clear that Ryan Coogler’s new film gave them both a chance to get more deeply involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reprising his role as Ulysses Klaue, Serkis compared the experience to his more limited appearance in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

“I had literally a couple of days with [director] Joss [Whedon],” he said of his contribution to that film. “It was establishing the character, and he was creating certainly a paradigm for that character, which was he’s a man who wheels and deals with governments, who is an arms dealer, who is incredibly selfish. And then what Ryan did when I came into the movie with Klaue was actually looking at his slightly more unhinged, slightly madder side—the funner side. The fun potential you could have with a dangerous character.”

As for Freeman, he acknowledges that there simply wasn’t time for Everett Ross to be a fully developed character in Captain America: Civil War. “In all honestly—and in fairness to the Russos, who I respect tremendously—I had comparatively so little to do in Civil War,” he explained. “I got to know Ryan a lot more. I liked everything about working with Ryan. He was very low key, very committed, hard-working. He knew what he wanted, but he also was very trusting of us, wasn’t he? He wanted the scenes to be open and new, and for us to bring whatever we wanted to bring.”

Black Panther arrives in theatres on Friday. Check out our review here and the trailer below.

