How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Black Panther

Spike Lee Explains Why Black Panther’s A Game Changer

October 25, 2018
Jon
black-panther-spike-lee-lead

For over 30 years, Spike Lee has been widely regarded as one of the best working American filmmakers, but with the exception of Malcolm X and the occasional stab at mainstream success (Inside Man, Oldboy) he has devoted almost all of his career to modestly-scaled personal projects. According to Lee, the relative lack of epic movies in his filmography has more to do with restrictive industry perceptions of black cinema than personal preference. However, he’s hoping that 2018’s biggest domestic blockbuster changes this.

“For me, the film that changed the game is Black Panther,” he told Screen Rant. “When you’re a black director and trying to get a film made with a studio, the way it always went… was when the line item came to foreign. Historically, they said, ‘Well we can’t give you that much for the budget because historically black films don’t make any money overseas.’”

Of course, there were always movies that challenged this perception. “When Denzel [Washington], Will [Smith], and Sam [Jackson] started selling overseas then they move the goal line further and said, ‘Well, there are stars are in it. If you don’t have any stars in the film, you’re not going to make any foreign,’” Lee explained, noting that this argument definitely can’t be used against Black Panther. “There were no stars in that film—prior to the film… it’s been proven that black folks can travel, you know? And people go see our films. So that’s the next thing.”

In light of this development—and the career-best vitality of Lee’s recent films Chi-Raq and BlacKkKlansman—here’s hoping he secures funding for some of his epic passion projects. In the meantime, you can find a reminder of Black Panther’s massive scale in the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
robert-englund-a-nightmare-on-elm-street
News
Is Robert Englund Open To Playing Freddy Krueger One More Time?
jamie-lee-curtis-halloween-h20
News
20 Years Later, Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Halloween H20 Regrets
john-carpenter-halloween-sequels-lead
News
John Carpenter Has Secret Science Fiction Plans Involving They Live 2
daredevil-ben-affleck-lead
News
Believe It Or Not, Ben Affleck Doesn’t Completely Hate Daredevil