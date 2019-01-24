Share This: Kevin Feige Reacts To The Oscars’ First Ever Superhero Best Picture Nod Jon

As we explained earlier this week, Black Panther landed an impressive seven Oscar nominations. But the one that really counts is the nod for Best Picture, the first ever received by a superhero movie. “The word that keeps coming to me from the moment it happened is just this humbling sense of pride for everyone involved in the movie,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s the most important recognition that a film can receive in our industry. That’s not lost on any of us. It’s something that’s immensely gratifying. As the numerous phone calls and text messages [show] that went back and forth between all of us who were lucky enough to work on the film, it is just… pride.”

While co-writer/director Ryan Coogler failed to receive any nominations for the film, Feige is quick to recognise his vital role in earning that Best Picture nod. “I think Black Panther is a unique movie told by a unique filmmaker in a unique time,” he said. “It comes down to this amazing cast and crew, and a brilliant director who had something to say. He had a very personal story and struggle to explore, and he wanted to use this movie and this canvas to tell it. Looking over the past year at the cultural impact this movie has had around the world, it feels like the recognition from the Academy this morning is the pinnacle of that.”

