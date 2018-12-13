Share This: Margot Robbie’s Birds Of Prey Just Added Yet Another Batman Villain Alissa

Harley Quinn, Huntress, and Black Canary just put another man on their “To Defeat” list. Chris Messina will join Ewan McGregor as Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s newest foe in Birds of Prey.

According to reports, Messina will be taking on the role of Victor Zsasz, a Batman villain who cuts himself with a tally mark for each victim he claims. Much like McGregor’s Black Mask, Zsasz is another anti-Batman. Having lost his family and fortune and on the brink of suicide, Zsasz experienced a psychotic break during a violent mugging in Gotham City and reemerged from the trauma as a serial killer (it can’t be a coincidence that DC has enlisted a once-suicidal bad guy who self-harms for the movie whose central character is a former psychologist, right?).

Christina Hodson, who wrote the film’s script, recently spoke with MTV News about her selection process when it came to the central villains. “I just fell in love with all of them. I did a lot of research, I read a lot of comics, there have been a lot of people to look at,” she said. “DC has been an amazing studio to work with. They’ve been really encouraging and just, like, who I’ve fallen in love with they’ve let me get excited about.”

As for the overall tone of the story, Hodson teased that it will mirror the “cheeky title”—which is, in full, Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). “The title says it all,” she said with a smile.

Birds of Prey begins filming next month in Los Angeles and is slated to hit theatres in February 2020.