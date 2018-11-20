Share This: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Says That Birds Of Prey Is A Suicide Squad Spinoff Jon

The DC Extended Universe has failed to enjoy the widespread acclaim of their rivals at Marvel—the critical response to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League was overwhelmingly negative—but the company continues to thrive commercially, paving the way for many more movies. In the next year alone, Aquaman, Shazam!, and Joker are all on the way with Wonder Woman 1984 following in 2020.

While the future of Batman and Superman remains somewhat uncertain, it looks like DC is forging ahead with the Suicide Squad franchise. In addition to the sequel—which will be directed by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn—DC is about to start production on Birds of Prey, which actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead describes as “a spinoff of Suicide Squad.”

“It kind of follows Harley Quinn, which is Margot Robbie’s character from those films, and this sort of girl gang that she puts together,” Winstead told Bionic Buzz in a recent interview. “I play Huntress, and we’ve got Black Canary, played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Rosie Perez and Ewan McGregor. It’s a really fun, fun cast. We haven’t started shooting yet, but we start shooting in January, and I can’t wait.”

Birds of Prey arrives in theatres on February 7, 2020. For a reminder of Suicide Squad’s unique superhero sensibility, check out the trailer below.