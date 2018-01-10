Share This: Of Course Bill Skarsgård Still Has Nightmares About Pennywise Crystal

Beep beep, Billy Boy! Actor Bill Skarsgård’s commitment to the twisted role of Pennywise the Dancing Clown in director Andy Muschietti’s record-breaking It is coming back to haunt him. Strangely enough, that’s completely in character for the sewer-dwelling evil.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Skarsgård opened up about the psychological toll playing Pennywise took on him and the lasting effect it’s had on his dreams. (Same, Skarsgård. Same.)

“I was home, done with the movie, and I started having very strange and vivid Pennywise dreams,” he said. “Every night, he came and visited. It was in the shape of either me dealing with him, sort of Pennywise as a separate entity of me, and then also me as Pennywise in circumstances that I didn’t appreciate.”

To be fair, Billy Boy, that’s the price you pay for bringing evil incarnate to life.

As for the nature of those uncomfortable circumstances, Skarsgård added: “Like, I’m Pennywise and I’m really upset that I’m out in public and people are looking at me.”

For the Swedish actor, who had a lot of freedom to shape the role, Pennywise’s nightly visits were just part of the “process of letting go of the monster.” During production, Muschietti let Skarsgård experiment to bring Pennywise to life in any way he saw fit. But they both agreed that murderous clown needed to be a edgier and much stranger than people were going to expect. Last year, Muschietti told MTV News that this unpredictability was the root of the film’s horror—and to Skarsgård’s “fearless” performance.

Fearless or crazy? Some might say both. It’s a good thing he has to do it all over again in the anticipated sequel, It: Chapter Two!