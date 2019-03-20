Share This: Bill And Ted 3 Will Finally, Officially Begin Production This Summer Alissa

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter came together in front of the iconic Hollywood Bowl (where the Wyld Stallyns will never play) for the announcement we’ve all been waiting for: Bill and Ted 3 will begin production this summer. Excellent!

In the short clip, the duo thanks fans for building and maintaining the buzz that led to Bill and Ted Face the Music actually, finally happening decades after both 1989’s Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey hit theatres.

It’s been a long process to get to this place, but we can now celebrate that Face the Music is officially slated for a summer 2020 release.

The third movie will see William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves) as middle-aged best friends. Their band, the aforementioned Wyld Stallyns, still hasn’t peaked—but a visitor from the future arrives with the warning that “only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe,” the official movie description reads. It’s up to Bill and Ted, with help from their family, old friends, and of course, a few music legends, to keep the universe in check.

Fans of the first two films will remember that it’s the duo’s destiny to save the world with their music. By 2688, the Wyld Stallyns will provide the foundation for the Utopian society that becomes the planet’s reality—but only if they can pass history class (Excellent Adventure) and overthrow Evil Bill and Evil Ted, who attempt to take over their lives (Bogus Journey).



