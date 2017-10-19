Share This: Kevin Feige Reveals The Biggest Easter Egg In Thor: Ragnarok Jon

As we explained recently, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi approached the film as a showcase for Chris Hemsworth’s overlooked comic talents. During a junket press conference, Waititi was asked about the inclusion of Easter eggs in the film—and he made it clear that he’s a joker in his own right “There is one Easter egg,” he said. “An actual egg. If you were in… yeah, I mean, it’s—it’s one of the small ones—well, it’s one of the tiny little chocolate ones.”

However, for those genuinely curious about the presence of Easter eggs in Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered a more serious response. “The biggest Easter eggs are on the side of the Sakaran Palace,” he revealed. “There are previous Grandmaster champions that we see, as one for Hulk is being constructed, and those are all sort of Easter eggs for the deeper comic universe—that may or may not ever show up in the cinematic universe, but we thought it’d be fun to celebrate.”

As Screen Rant recently detailed, the heads glimpsed include Ares, Beta Ray Bill, Bi-Beast, and Man-Thing, confirming that all of these characters exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can enjoy a more thorough Easter egg hunt when Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theatres on November 3. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.