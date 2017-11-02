Share This: Beyoncé Joins The Live-Action Lion King, Is Basically A Disney Princess Now Madeline

On Wednesday (November 1), Beyoncé revealed potentially the most exciting news of the year (well, besides her twins announcement): She’ll voice lioness Nala in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King. The news comes after months of rumours (and plenty of prayers from the Beyhive) that the superstar was being eyed for the film.

Beyoncé and Disney confirmed the news with identical social media posts that reveal the rest of the star-studded Lion King cast. We already knew Donald Glover was set to voice Simba and James Earl Jones would be reprising his role as Mufasa, but seeing the rest of the lineup in one place is utterly thrilling. Chiwetel Ejiofar will be the villainous Scar, John Oliver will play Zazu, and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will voice the buddy duo of Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.

Jon Favreau is directing the new Lion King, which—based on the few minutes of footage we saw at D23 in July—looks remarkably faithful to the original. Like Favreau’s The Jungle Book, The Lion King will use very realistic-looking CG animation to bring the story to life. Count on the flick having a kick-ass soundtrack as well—with Glover and Beyoncé on board, the music is guaranteed to be problem-free.

The Lion King roars into theatres on July 19, 2019.