19 Things We Can’t Wait To See And Play In 2019

Believe it or not, we’re already entering the final year of the decade. Fortunately, there’s a long list of movies, TV shows, video games, and comics for you to enjoy before it comes to a close. Most of the items on this list feel like a response and even summation of the past nine years, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to get a more definitive sense of what’s really in store for us during the year ahead.

With that in mind, here’s a spoiler-free look at 19 things we can’t wait for in 2019.

1. Doctor Who: “Resolution”

For proof that 2019 is no longer in the future, ring in the new year with “Resolution,” the very special New Year’s Day episode of Doctor Who. A terrifying evil is stirring from across the centuries of Earth’s history, and as always, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) is hard at work trying to keep the crisis in check.

2. Avengers: Endgame

There was no more dominant force in movies over the last decade than the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly the Avengers trilogy. Arriving less than a year after 2018’s biggest blockbuster (Avengers: Infinity War), Avengers: Endgame will explore the aftermath of Thanos’ most destructive act—and give our heroes a chance to get some much-needed revenge.

3. Captain Marvel

The last decade also saw a welcome—if all too limited—embrace of female superheroes, particularly in 2017’s Wonder Woman. Marvel finally offers up a response of sorts in Captain Marvel, the studio’s first female-led superhero movie.

4. Daredevil

Now that the Daredevil TV series has come to an end, fans have a Matt Murdock-shaped hole in their lives. Fortunately, the comic is getting a new #1 in 2019, giving a team comprised of Chip Zdarsky (Peter Parker: Spider-Man) and Marco Checchetto (Old Man Hawkeye) an opportunity to send the title character in exciting new directions.

5. Star Trek: Discovery Season 2

As the most-watched series of all-time on Canadian entertainment specialty TV, Star Trek: Discovery should attract a wide audience when it returns to Space on January 17. Season 2 finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. This season also gives Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) an opportunity to reunite with her estranged (and very iconic) brother: Spock.

6. Star Wars: Episode IX

Flashback to 2010: if you told a Star Wars fan to expect five new entries in this series over the next decade, they’d probably laugh in your face, but that’s exactly what we got. In fact, Star Wars movies have been arriving with such regularity that a backlash has taken hold, particularly in response to 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Episode IX aims to turn things around, concluding the decade—and the latest trilogy—in style.

7. Game of Thrones Season 8

All kinds of rumours and possible spoilers are floating around about the eighth and final season of HBO’s epic fantasy series, but as is usually the case with Game of Thrones, your best bet is to know as little as possible. Like its predecessor, Season 8 will offer fewer than the usual 10 episodes, but don’t be surprised if every minute is crammed full of shocking twists and revelations.

8. Anthem

Hitting Xbox One, PS4, and Windows on February 22, this highly anticipated title from BioWare and Electronic Arts is part third-person shooter and part multiplayer action RPG. Prepare to grow preoccupied with customizable exosuits (aka Javelins) as you leave your familiar surroundings to explore a mysterious new world.

9. Luigi’s Mansion 3

While the release date for this Switch title has yet to be confirmed, we have it on good authority that Luigi’s popular solo franchise will be back with a third installment in 2019. Little is known about his latest haunted house adventure, but the teaser provides some helpful clues.

10. Toy Story 4

In most of our minds ( if you’re of a certain age), Toy Story is a ’90s franchise, but the series returned after an 11-year absence in 2010. After starting the decade with a bang, Pixar promises to conclude the ’10s with a similarly long-awaited reunion of Woody and Buzz.

11. Dumbo

Thanks to the success of 2010’s Alice in Wonderland, Disney has spent much of the decade working on live action and/or photorealistic updates of their animated catalogue. Before the ’10s comes to a close, you can expect four more examples, including Aladdin, Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King, and Dumbo, an especially promising revival from the director that started it all nine years ago: Tim Burton.

12. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer have been waiting an excruciating 16 years for new episodes. While that wait is unlikely to end any time soon, the title character’s making a comeback in a franchise-resetting comics series from co-creators Jordie Bellaire and Dan Mora.

13. It: Chapter Two and Pet Sematary

In one of the decade’s most exciting developments for horror fans, Stephen King movies have enjoyed a much-needed resurgence. Thanks to the success of 2017’s It, 2019 sees the release of that film’s pre-planned sequel and a long-awaited remake of 1989’s Pet Sematary, not to mention the countless other adaptations in various stages of development.

14. Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Starting with 2013’s Pacific Rim, Hollywood developed a surprising embrace of the kaiju film, one that continued with 2014’s Godzilla, eventually planning to merge with Kong: Skull Island in 2020’s Godzilla vs. Kong. In the meantime, talented horror filmmaker Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat, Krampus) will attempt to give Japan’s most iconic monster a much-needed upgrade in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

15. Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 remains one of the most celebrated games of the PlayStation era, making it a perfect candidate for the kind of remaster Shadow of the Colossus received in 2018. If that prospect sounds too good to be true, we have more good news: the new take on Resident Evil 2 hits Xbox One, PS4, and Windows in a matter of weeks—on January 25.

16. The Last of Us: Part II

From the time The Last of Us arrived in 2013, a sequel seemed inevitable, but we had to wait until 2018 to get a taste of this PS4 exclusive—in the form of a gruesome trailer. By all indications Ellie is on a more solitary journey this time around, though she’ll be spending some quality combat time with an unusually repellant cult known as the Seraphites.

17. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s films have always been somewhat unstuck in time, but he wrapped up the ’00s with his first full-fledged period movie (Inglourious Basterds), paving the way for an even deeper immersion in the past with this decade’s Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood maintains Tarantino’s preoccupation with the past, taking him to a year that seems ideally suited to his sensibilities: 1969.

18. Killing Eve Season 2

The first season of Killing Eve concluded with some of the biggest shocks in recent TV memory. The mysterious bond between Eve and Villanelle turned both sexual and violent in a matter of minutes, setting the stage for another season of unpredictable intrigue.

19. Joker

While Batman was still relatively ubiquitous in the ’10s, the Joker—limited to borderline cameo status in Suicide Squad—hasn’t taken centre stage since 2008’s The Dark Knight. With Joker, director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix are planning something equally gritty, but on a smaller scale, opening the door to an exciting range of risks.