The Best Genre Movie Moments Of 2018: Part 6

To end off Spacemas with a bang, we're spending the last week of the year counting down the best genre movie moments of 2018, as chosen by the Space team. Narrowing down the list was tough, but in the end we decided to compile a list of 18 moments in honour of the outgoing year.

Whether we highlighted your favourite flicks or think we’re guilty of some serious snubs, we want to hear from you (that’s right—we’re asking you to @ us). Let us know what your favourite movie moments of 2018 were on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, and we might just give you a holiday shout out.

3. Avengers: Infinity War – Girl Power

Avengers: Infinity War made us laugh, made us cry, and turned us into meme-making machines. But one moment from the blockbuster film made us cheer longer than louder than any other—when both Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) stood by Scarlet Witch’s (Elizabeth Olsen) side after one of Thanos’ henchwoman, Proxima, corners her and sneers that she’ll die alone. “She’s not alone,” Black Widow quips back. Damn straight, she isn’t.

2. Halloween – The Disappearing Act

While the title had some people expecting a remake, David Gordon Green’s Halloween is a real deal sequel, one uniquely preoccupied with role reversal. 40 years after Michael Myers’ first confrontation with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), he’s back on the scene—and she’s ready. Having transformed her home into a kind of anti-Myers fortress, Laurie is armed with more firepower than any victim in slasher movie history. In other words, Michael’s prey is uniquely equipped to turn the tables on her predator. This is perfectly encapsulated in the film’s most memorable moment, a reversal of Myers’ abrupt disappearance in the original film’s finale that gives Laurie a chance to pull a disappearing act of her own. It’s not clear whether this inspires fear in her attacker, but it certainly should.

1. Mandy – Cheddar Goblin

What were our lives even like before the moment Mandy introduced us to the Cheddar Goblin? The film’s bizarre (and amazing) ‘80s vibe was like Stranger Things on acid. I have a LOT of questions for director Panos Cosmatos, but there’s one thing I’m certain about: Mandy was the best and weirdest horror film of 2018. From its brief-but-beautiful animated sequences to the standout and completely random aforementioned Cheddar Goblin TV spot, inexplicable elements came at us in rapid-fire style—yet somehow the narrative all came together (and for a Nic Cage movie, that’s saying something).