The Best Genre Movie Moments Of 2018: Part 5

6. Mission: Impossible—Fallout – The HALO Jump

As we discussed in our Mission: Impossible—Fallout Blu-ray review, Tom Cruise may be certifiably insane. Time and time again he’s proved that he’s willing to risk his own life for the sake of cinematic spectacle, and Fallout was no exception. In what was arguably his most impressive Mission: Impossible stunt to date, Cruise (as IMF agent Ethan Hunt) pulled off a HALO (that stands for high-altitude, low-open) jump out of a C-17 plane from 25,000 feet in the air. To pull off the stunt, Cruise had to undergo extensive wind tunnel training with a broken ankle. Was it all worth it? If you ask us, absolutely?

5. Hereditary – The Desk Meltdown

An unusually assured, ambitious, and bizarre debut by filmmaker Ari Aster, Hereditary achieved the rarest of feats, turning inspired indie originality into box office gold. Merging the worlds of outlandish horror and emotionally grounded drama, Aster navigates the film’s many shocking developments with expert precision, making every scene count. Already in a crippling state of mourning, the Graham family is forced to confront another impossible challenge: demonic possession. Needless to say, it doesn’t go well. 16-year-old Peter (Alex Wolff) endures the worst of it, particularly in a shocking classroom meltdown that should do for desks what Psycho did for showers.

4. The First Purge – Purge Night

Perfect for 2018’s political landscape, this Purge prequel came with a very special moment: the one where Marisa Tomei’s character explains exactly what Purge Night is and you realize, ‘Oh shi—! The way things are going, this could be what’s next!’ Since the from-under-some-rock-emergence of the Alt-Right, mob violence has become a regular topic in the media. So the mob violence on screen looks familiar even when the concept behind the film franchise (one night a year, all crime is legal) seems far-fetched. But then again, so did the idea of a President Trump.