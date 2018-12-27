Share This: The Best Genre Movie Moments Of 2018: Part 3 Space

To end off Spacemas with a bang, we’re spending the last week of the year counting down the best genre movie moments of 2018, as chosen by the Space team. Narrowing down the list was tough, but in the end we decided to compile a list of 18 moments in honour of the outgoing year.

12. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Dr. Ian Malcolm

Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm didn’t have as big a role in this year’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as we’d hoped, but even a few minutes of JG is better than nothing. Goldblum’s original turn in 1993’s Jurassic Park is a big reason why many of us fell in love with him, and the scene in which a greying, wary Malcolm warns the U.S. Senate about “man-made cataclysmic change” (in the form of dinosaurs) reminded us why we did. Thank you, Jeff.

11. Annihilation – Area X

Film, especially genre film, is often capable of bringing the impossible to life. But if you’ve ever read Jeff VanderMeer’s Southern Reach trilogy, you probably figured that filming the first book in the series, Annihilation, was never going to happen. Not in a million years. As a fan of the books, the moment I heard it was coming to the screen, I was thrilled… and scared. Would a movie adaptation ruin it? Would it degrade all the work readers put into imagining the alien place VanderMeer was describing? No! As soon as the camera followed the cast across the border into Area X, it was confirmed: Ex Machina director Alex Garland did the inconceivable and successfully transferred the story to film. Plus, the mainly female cast completely kicked ass.

1o. Ant-Man and the Wasp – Luis’ Rant

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp are kind of Iron Man and Captain America‘s goofy younger brothers, and the humour of both films can be largely credited to Paul Rudd and Michael Peña—the latter of whom cracked us up yet again in 2018 as Scott Lang’s (Rudd) chatty friend and occasional co-conspirator Luis. In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Luis, pumped with truth serum, accidentally sells Lang out by revealing his whereabouts to Sonny Burch (perpetual movie villain Walton Goggins)…and also giving Burch way more information than he or anyone else ever needed. If Marvel runs out of ideas 10 years down the road and wants to expand the MCU, we wouldn’t mind seeing Luis get his own sequel.