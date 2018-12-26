Share This: The Best Genre Movie Moments Of 2018: Part 2 Space

To end off Spacemas with a bang, we’re spending the last week of the year counting down the best genre movie moments of 2018, as chosen by the Space team. Narrowing down the list was tough, but in the end we decided to compile a list of 18 moments in honour of the outgoing year.

Let us know what your favourite movie moments of 2018 were on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Check out Part 1 of our countdown here.

15. Deadpool 2 – Mid-Credits Scene

If we were to give out yearbook superlatives to superheroes, Deadpool would undoubtedly be “Most Referential.” 2016’s Deadpool and this year’s Deadpool 2 didn’t hesitate to poke fun at Marvel, superhero movies as a whole, and even franchise star Ryan Reynolds. Nothing could prepare us for Deadpool 2‘s mid-credits sequence, however, in which Wade Wilson travels through time to save his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin)…and subsequently kill a pre-Green Lantern Reynolds as well as the widely disliked X-Men Origins: Wolverine version of Deadpool. If only Reynolds could have stopped himself from signing on to Green Lantern in real life.

14. You Were Never Really Here – I’ve Never Been to Me

There’s plenty of common ground between critics and paying audiences, but they definitely don’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to unconventional filmmaking. Jonathan Ames’ impressively streamlined novella You Were Never Really Here is an engrossing noir tale about a grizzled war veteran who is hired to rescue a kidnapped girl from human traffickers, only to be severely double-crossed by his employer. Enter virtuoso filmmaker Lynne Ramsay, who faithfully adapts the novel—in a wildly fragmented style that wowed critics and scared away just about everyone else. Giving yet another award-worthy performance, Joaquin Phoenix resists all the obvious choices, turning Joe into the kind of unclassifiable protagonist who, in one of the film’s most memorable scenes, holds hands with a dying adversary and joins him in the year’s most unlikely duet.

13. Ready Player One – The Shining Recreation

Ready Player One is chock-full of references to the pop culture of decades past, but the film’s nod to Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining might be our favourite. Ready Player One director Steven Spielberg and his team were able to build a surprisingly accurate recreation of The Shining‘s Overlook Hotel (possibly because Spielberg apparently met Kubrick for the first time on that very set) and the result is admittedly kind of breathtaking. You can argue that Ready Player One kind of overdoes it on the cinematic allusions, but this one was definitely worth it.