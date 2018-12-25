Share This: The Best Genre Movie Moments Of 2018: Part 1 Space

To end off Spacemas with a bang, we’re spending the last week of the year counting down the best genre movie moments of 2018, as chosen by the Space team. Narrowing down the list was tough, but in the end we decided to compile a list of 18 moments in honour of the outgoing year.

18. Venom – The Lobster Tank

Venom was a sh*t show, but it was a fun sh*t show. No scene demonstrates the film’s erraticism (or Tom Hardy’s strangely enjoyable, over-the-top performance as Eddie Brock) more aptly than the one in which Brock bursts into a fancy restaurant, interrupts his ex-fiancée’s (Michelle Williams) dinner, hungrily grabs food off of innocent bystanders’ plates, and (the pièce de ré·sis·tance) jumps into a tank filled with live lobsters. Apparently that lobster bit was improvised, and we aren’t the slightest bit surprised. Nevertheless, the scene exemplifies Venom‘s uncanny ability to make us gasp, laugh, and shake our heads all at once.

17. Ralph Breaks the Internet – Princess Reunion

We were worried Disney was hyping Ralph Breaks the Internet‘s much-anticipated Disney princess reunion a little too much, but they kind of nailed this one. The movie giant managed to not only bring back many of its original voice actors (Jodi Benson!) but also use Vanellope’s run-in with Disney royalty to relay a message about society’s (usually unfair) treatment of women. “Do people assume all your problems got solved because a big, strong man showed up?” Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) asks Vanellope. The answer is yes, and it’s enough to earn little Van a spot in the princess club. Disney’s still got a lot of work to do in the female empowerment department, but it’s nice to see that they’re willing to acknowledge that fact.

16. Solo – Lando’s Introduction

Other than Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s stellar performance as snarky droid L3-37, the highlight of Solo: A Star Wars Story was Donald Glover’s much-discussed turn as self-assured gambler Lando Calrissian, originally played by Billy Dee Williams. Alden Ehrenreich’s portrayal of young Han Solo was surprisingly solid, but you can’t deny Glover’s star power—he’s got two Golden Globes, two Emmys, and a Grammy for a reason. And the scene where we first get to see Lando in action, in which he swindles Han in a cutthroat game of sabacc, does a great job of demonstrating both his shrewdness and immeasurable charm.